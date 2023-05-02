Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

MDLZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.22. 6,590,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,008,972. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.19. The company has a market cap of $105.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.42%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $981,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,244 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,535,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462,003 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

