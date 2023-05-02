Montrose Environmental Group (MEG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Montrose Environmental Group to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Montrose Environmental Group has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $139.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.97 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. On average, analysts expect Montrose Environmental Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $29.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,023. Montrose Environmental Group has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $893.41 million, a P/E ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.62.

Several brokerages recently commented on MEG. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director J Thomas Presby purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.16 per share, with a total value of $180,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,965.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 600 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $32,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 693,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,466,850.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Thomas Presby acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.16 per share, with a total value of $180,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,965.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 22,540 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,121 over the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the second quarter worth $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 38.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 167.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

