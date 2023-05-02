Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) is Ghe LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Ghe LLC cut its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Moody’s comprises about 4.3% of Ghe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ghe LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 137.1% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,308,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,094,000 after purchasing an additional 756,663 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Moody’s by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,148,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,385,000 after buying an additional 249,312 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 243.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,891,000 after buying an additional 224,279 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,430,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,495,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,344,005.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,344,005.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.62, for a total transaction of $2,542,008.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,597.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCO traded down $7.94 on Tuesday, hitting $305.34. 136,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,287. The company has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.16 and a 52-week high of $335.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $297.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCO. UBS Group upped their price objective on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.80.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

