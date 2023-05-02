Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.43

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.43 and last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.
Morgan Advanced Materials Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.75.
Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile
Morgan Advanced Materials Plc is a materials technology company, which engages in engineering of ceramics, carbon, and composites. It operates through Thermal Products, and Carbon and Technical Ceramics divisions. The Thermal Products division comprises thermal ceramics and molten metal systems. The Carbon and Technical Ceramics division consists electrical carbon, seals and bearing, and technical ceramics.
