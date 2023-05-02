Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,600 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the March 31st total of 155,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Motus GI Stock Performance

MOTS traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,825. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13. Motus GI has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Institutional Trading of Motus GI

Motus GI Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Motus GI by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 18,238 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motus GI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motus GI by 73.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Motus GI by 237.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80,938 shares in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

