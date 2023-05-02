Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,600 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the March 31st total of 155,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
MOTS traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,825. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13. Motus GI has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.20.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.
Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.
