M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,475,959,000 after purchasing an additional 316,266 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,134,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,841,000 after buying an additional 157,612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in M&T Bank by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,457,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,048,000 after buying an additional 50,316 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,163,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,207,000 after acquiring an additional 49,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 4.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,148,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,057,000 after acquiring an additional 48,437 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

MTB stock traded down $6.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,173,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,193. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $110.00 and a one year high of $193.42.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Argus raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $194.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.10.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

