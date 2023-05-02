M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush raised shares of M&T Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Argus raised shares of M&T Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group cut shares of M&T Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $165.10.

M&T Bank Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $121.69 on Friday. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $110.00 and a 52-week high of $193.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.07 and a 200-day moving average of $148.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 17.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 40.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 12.8% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in M&T Bank by 3.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 245,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,266 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in M&T Bank by 42.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 9,220 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in M&T Bank by 39.5% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 59,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,466,000 after acquiring an additional 16,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

