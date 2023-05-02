Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Price Target Raised to C$19.00

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mullen Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Mullen Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MLLGF opened at $10.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.72. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $11.90.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. engages in the provision of trucking and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Logistics and Warehousing, Specialized and Industrial Services, and U.S. and International Logistics. The LTL segment provides services in tracking, bar coding, pickup, handling and delivery of small packages, parcels, and pallets of all types of freight.

