My Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 242 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

My Legacy Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,090.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $214.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.76 and a 200 day moving average of $211.49. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.95 and a 52-week high of $237.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

