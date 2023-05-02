NACCO Industries (NC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $63.53 million during the quarter.

NACCO Industries stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,030. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 5.88. NACCO Industries has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $63.19. The company has a market capitalization of $271.12 million, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. NACCO Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.23%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NACCO Industries by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NACCO Industries by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in NACCO Industries by 29.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in NACCO Industries during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NACCO Industries by 703.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 9,724 shares during the last quarter. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded NACCO Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.

