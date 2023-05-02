Nano Trading Down 2.2% Over Last Week (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00002762 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nano has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $105.16 million and approximately $853,453.46 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28,576.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.23 or 0.00308759 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00012663 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.50 or 0.00540673 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00067116 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.58 or 0.00414957 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

