Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,501,080 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 898,563 shares.The stock last traded at $9.73 and had previously closed at $10.29.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.72.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 691.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 202.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. 17.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.
