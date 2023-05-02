NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVCGet Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NanoViricides stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. NanoViricides has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.08.

NanoViricides, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in the development of nanomedicine drugs against viruses. It focuses on anti-viral therapeutics and is seeking to add to its existing portfolio of products through its internal discovery and clinical development programs. The company was founded by Anil R.

