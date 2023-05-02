National Bank Financial Increases TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Price Target to C$152.00

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$148.00 to C$152.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered shares of TMX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$173.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$160.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$153.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Get TMX Group alerts:

TMX Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMXXF traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.89. 1,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.91. TMX Group has a 1-year low of $91.11 and a 1-year high of $111.13.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Ltd. engages in operating global markets and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth, and success of businesses, traders, and investors. It operates through the following segments: Capital Formation; Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics; and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.