National Bank Financial Lowers goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Price Target to C$170.00

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$180.00 to C$170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EHMEF. Scotiabank dropped their price target on goeasy from C$170.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Securities dropped their target price on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James cut goeasy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Desjardins dropped their price target on goeasy from C$190.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on goeasy from C$196.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of EHMEF stock traded down $3.08 on Tuesday, hitting $68.39. 1,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781. goeasy has a 12 month low of $65.63 and a 12 month high of $115.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.52 and a 200 day moving average of $83.12.

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the Easyfinancial and Easyhome segments. The Easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The Easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

