National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $47.85

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.85 and last traded at $47.85, with a volume of 31425 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.80.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors Stock Down 2.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 12.71 and a quick ratio of 12.71.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.90%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in National Health Investors by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,404,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,907,000 after buying an additional 60,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in National Health Investors by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,191,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in National Health Investors by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 638,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,688,000 after purchasing an additional 26,611 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 615,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 59.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 449,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,185,000 after buying an additional 168,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

(Get Rating)

National Health Investors, Inc engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. It operates through the Real Estate Investments and Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP) segments. The Real Estate Investments segment includes real estate investments and lease, mortgage, and other notes receivables in independent living facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.