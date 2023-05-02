National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Announces Earnings Results

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $204.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.10 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 8.40%. National Retail Properties’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NNN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,624. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.69. National Retail Properties has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $48.42. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 117.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $610,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $584,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 17,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NNN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

