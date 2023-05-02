National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Announces Earnings Results

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $204.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.10 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 8.40%. National Retail Properties’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.
National Retail Properties Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NNN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,624. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.69. National Retail Properties has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $48.42. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.91.
National Retail Properties Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 117.02%.
Institutional Trading of National Retail Properties
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NNN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.
About National Retail Properties
National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
Featured Stories
