National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.78-$2.86 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.84.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $38.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.01 and a 200 day moving average of $39.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.72. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $58.31.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $208.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.82 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,365,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,328,000 after acquiring an additional 21,790 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

