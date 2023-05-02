Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 100.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,295 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned about 0.05% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FDL traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.53. The company had a trading volume of 393,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,623. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $39.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

