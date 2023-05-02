Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Cuts Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 25,529,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $281,590,000 after buying an additional 1,951,059 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 733.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 1,678,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,547 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,984,491.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,369,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,299 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth $11,551,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 19.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,616,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,852,000 after buying an additional 919,979 shares during the period. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,339,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,917,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,363,196.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of ET stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.51. 9,077,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,228,848. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $13.67. The company has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $20.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.85%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ET shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

