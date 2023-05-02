Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Decreases Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 34,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVE stock traded down $2.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.68. 217,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,212. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $160.30. The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.16 and its 200 day moving average is $148.70.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

