Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $5.68 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 30,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.90. 776,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,812. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.22. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $71.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.