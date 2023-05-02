Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $7.18 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 0.8% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 124,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. BTIG Research cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.75.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,101,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,144,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.55. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.05 and a 1 year high of $118.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,573.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,635 shares of company stock worth $33,635,080. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

