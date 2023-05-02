Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.5% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 238.4% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,631,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,578,654. The stock has a market cap of $68.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $53.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.72.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

