Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 3,550 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 140.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,885,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,840,580,000 after acquiring an additional 289,110 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after acquiring an additional 264,665 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,148,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $443,745,000 after purchasing an additional 25,283 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $381,934,000 after purchasing an additional 10,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 59.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 698,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $269,708,000 after purchasing an additional 259,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Vertical Research lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.79.

LMT traded down $11.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $457.68. 381,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,700. The company has a market cap of $115.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $479.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $473.68. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $373.67 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

