Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 715 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $30,000. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1,003.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ONEOK from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE stock traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.00. 1,014,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,383,511. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.92.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.74%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

See Also

