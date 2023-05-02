Nature’s Sunshine Products (NATR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $102.75 million during the quarter.
Nature’s Sunshine Products Stock Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ:NATR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.68. 342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,900. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.41. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The company has a market capitalization of $203.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -533.73 and a beta of 0.84.
A number of research analysts have commented on NATR shares. TheStreet cut Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nature’s Sunshine Products in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.
