Nature’s Sunshine Products (NATR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $102.75 million during the quarter.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:NATR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.68. 342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,900. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.41. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The company has a market capitalization of $203.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -533.73 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nature’s Sunshine Products

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 27,463 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on NATR shares. TheStreet cut Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nature’s Sunshine Products in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.

