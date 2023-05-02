NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Given New GBX 350 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 360 ($4.50) to GBX 350 ($4.37) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NWG. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.00) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, April 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.75) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 342.86 ($4.28).

NWG traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 260.50 ($3.25). The stock had a trading volume of 26,846,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,421,314. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 273.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 270.18. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of GBX 200.13 ($2.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 313.10 ($3.91). The stock has a market cap of £24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 744.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, insider Frank Dangeard bought 1,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.34) per share, for a total transaction of £2,707.38 ($3,382.53). In related news, insider Frank Dangeard acquired 1,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.34) per share, for a total transaction of £2,707.38 ($3,382.53). Also, insider Roisin Donnelly acquired 7,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.40) per share, with a total value of £19,904.96 ($24,868.77). 42.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

