NCR (NCR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect NCR to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. NCR has set its FY 2023 guidance at $3.30-$3.50 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at $0.55-$0.60 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NCR to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NCR Stock Performance

NCR opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 75.80 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.49. NCR has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.15.

Institutional Trading of NCR

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 3,422.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 350.6% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the second quarter worth $64,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the first quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the first quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NCR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NCR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of NCR in a report on Friday, March 17th.

About NCR

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

