NEAR Protocol Price Tops $1.84 on Major Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and approximately $38.60 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.84 or 0.00006407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00058802 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00038505 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00020036 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001161 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,785,370 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

