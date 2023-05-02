Needham & Company LLC Increases SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Price Target to $27.00

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBNGet Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SIBN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on SI-BONE from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

SI-BONE stock opened at $22.60 on Tuesday. SI-BONE has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $22.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 5.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 0.94.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.10. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 57.57%. The company had revenue of $31.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SI-BONE will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SI-BONE news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $41,706.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,446. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SI-BONE news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $41,706.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,446. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,712 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $33,007.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,392,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,895 shares of company stock worth $1,325,706 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SI-BONE by 37.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 46,086 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SI-BONE by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,233,000 after buying an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

