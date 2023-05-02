Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) traded down 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.58 and last traded at $3.65. 418,360 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 689,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NRDY shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Nerdy in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Nerdy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Nerdy from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Nerdy from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nerdy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.90.

Nerdy Stock Down 10.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Activity at Nerdy

Nerdy ( NYSE:NRDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 21.76% and a negative return on equity of 98.82%. The company had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.02 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nerdy news, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 15,000 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 868,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,917,027.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 43,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $118,600.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 969,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,180.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 868,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,917,027.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,503 shares of company stock valued at $464,218 over the last quarter. 38.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nerdy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nerdy by 192,744.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,837,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,384,000 after buying an additional 54,808,897 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,987,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after acquiring an additional 903,471 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nerdy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,787,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 126,896 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nerdy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 99,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Nerdy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,073,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 19,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

About Nerdy

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

