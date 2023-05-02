NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.41

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.41 and last traded at $26.44, with a volume of 26481 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on NetScout Systems from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NetScout Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NetScout Systems Stock Down 2.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Transactions at NetScout Systems

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $61,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,298 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,262.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 5.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 6.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

