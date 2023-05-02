Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0584 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 21.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NML stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.34. 128,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,825. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NML. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 882,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 26.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund, Inc is closed-end mutual fund. It seeks total return with an emphasis on cash distributions by investing in master limited partnerships. The company was founded on November 16, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

