Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0584 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 21.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NML stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.34. 128,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,825. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund
Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund, Inc is closed-end mutual fund. It seeks total return with an emphasis on cash distributions by investing in master limited partnerships. The company was founded on November 16, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund (NML)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.