NeuroMetrix (NURO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 19.00% and a negative net margin of 53.51%.

Get NeuroMetrix alerts:

NeuroMetrix Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NURO traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.37. 21,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,302. The company has a quick ratio of 20.34, a current ratio of 21.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.29. NeuroMetrix has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $5.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroMetrix

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NeuroMetrix in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeuroMetrix by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeuroMetrix by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NeuroMetrix by 11.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 34,892 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeuroMetrix by 44.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in NeuroMetrix during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 7.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuroMetrix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NeuroMetrix, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices. Its products include DPNCheck, Quell, and ADVANCE system. It also focuses on the sale of medical equipment and consumables. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.