NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Price Target Cut to $17.50

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Raymond James from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 21.44% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of NYSE:NREF opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.62 million, a P/E ratio of 1,441.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 545.52 and a current ratio of 545.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.04. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $25.98.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexPoint Real Estate Finance
NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile
NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF)
- Which of these Gold Mining Stocks is Glittering After Earnings?
- Can SuperVision Rescue Mobileye Global Stock?
- Colgate-Palmolive Stock: A Consumer Staple about to Hit New Highs
- It’s Time to Back Up the Truck After the UPS Selloff
- Why Sell In May Might Not be The Play
Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.