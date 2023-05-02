NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Price Target Cut to $17.50

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Raymond James from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 21.44% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE:NREF opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.62 million, a P/E ratio of 1,441.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 545.52 and a current ratio of 545.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.04. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $25.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NREF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the third quarter worth about $48,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the second quarter worth about $74,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

