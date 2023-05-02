Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $239.14.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $273.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.
Norfolk Southern Stock Performance
NYSE NSC opened at $208.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $196.33 and a 52-week high of $265.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.49.
Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 41.51%.
Institutional Trading of Norfolk Southern
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.
Norfolk Southern Company Profile
Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.
