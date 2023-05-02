North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Given New C$33.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital raised shares of North American Construction Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, North American Construction Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.72.

Shares of TSE NOA opened at C$26.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$727.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.57. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of C$12.65 and a 12-month high of C$26.29.

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.37. The business had revenue of C$233.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$204.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 2.4165121 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.10, for a total transaction of C$924,000.00. Corporate insiders own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

