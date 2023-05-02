Northern Capital Management Inc. Sells 75 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Northern Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,099 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.1 %

MCD traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $297.38. The company had a trading volume of 981,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,302. The stock has a market cap of $217.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.98. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $228.34 and a 52 week high of $298.80.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 122.21% and a net margin of 29.36%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

