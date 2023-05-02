Northwest Pipe (NWPX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $106.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.69 million. On average, analysts expect Northwest Pipe to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $27.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.07. Northwest Pipe has a fifty-two week low of $25.71 and a fifty-two week high of $40.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.41. The company has a market capitalization of $274.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NWPX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Northwest Pipe in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Northwest Pipe by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems. The Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe segment manufactures large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

