Northwest Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,070 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,491,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,566,000 after buying an additional 1,101,681 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,148,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,613,000 after buying an additional 1,363,221 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,983,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,923,000 after buying an additional 201,251 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,081,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,368,000 after buying an additional 699,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,617,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,595,000 after purchasing an additional 147,772 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.70. 14,845,199 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.63. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

