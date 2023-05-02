Northwest Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $54,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ:IEF traded up $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,690,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,930,836. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $105.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.24 and a 200-day moving average of $98.08.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
