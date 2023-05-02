Northwest Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACWI. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,230,000 after buying an additional 16,695 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 74,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,374,000. 35.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $91.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,084,937. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $75.71 and a 52-week high of $94.96. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.33.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

