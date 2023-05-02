Northwest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUGet Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,246. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $55.33. The company has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.62.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

