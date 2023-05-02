Northwest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 451.4% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGG stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.51. 1,625,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,123,935. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.81 and a 200-day moving average of $98.17. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $104.39.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

