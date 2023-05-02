Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,321,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,201,000 after purchasing an additional 534,759 shares in the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 391,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,094,000 after acquiring an additional 13,921 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 729,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,407,000 after acquiring an additional 24,390 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,161,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,452,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,085,000 after acquiring an additional 673,732 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.00. 37,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,895. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $35.98. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.91.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

