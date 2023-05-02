Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $378,000 Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,537 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 122,068.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,982 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Target by 20.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,213,466,000 after buying an additional 1,401,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Target by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,073,719,000 after buying an additional 852,361 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Target by 171.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,044,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $154,954,000 after acquiring an additional 660,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 184.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 993,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $147,367,000 after acquiring an additional 643,746 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGT. TheStreet raised Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.14. 396,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,095,459. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $238.59. The company has a market capitalization of $70.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 72.24%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

