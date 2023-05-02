Northwest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,361,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,970,000 after purchasing an additional 90,733 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,994,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,261,000 after buying an additional 180,247 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after buying an additional 224,856 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,984,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,927,000 after buying an additional 113,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,563,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,608,000 after buying an additional 184,924 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.70. 226,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,451. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $160.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.70.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

