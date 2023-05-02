Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 133 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for about 1.3% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in Eaton by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 2,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.76. 755,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,549. The firm has a market cap of $66.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.38. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $178.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.70.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,291,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,291,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total value of $908,358.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,320,608.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Eaton from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

