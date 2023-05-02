Northwest Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,835 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises 2.7% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $6,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAT. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 151,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 92,855 shares during the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 220,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,544,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $834,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

DFAT stock traded down $1.31 on Tuesday, reaching $42.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,802. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.95. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $50.00.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

